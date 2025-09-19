Nigerian jailed 71 months in U.S. for $1.6m romance scam, faces deportation

A Nigerian national, Adetomiwa Seun Akindele has been sentenced to 71 months in federal prison for a $1.6 million romance scam.

He was also ordered to pay $1,692,945 in restitution and a matching forfeiture judgment. Upon completing his sentence, Akindele will be deported to Nigeria.

According to his plea agreement, between January and October 2018, Akindele posed as a wealthy Italian American businessman, “Frank Labato,” on a dating site, targeting a widowed Colorado woman.

He emailed and called the victim, providing false personal details and photos to support his fictitious identity.

In March 2018, Akindele claimed he was facing a financial crisis and persuaded the victim to open a cryptocurrency exchange account, through which she wired over $1.6 million.

He laundered the funds across multiple crypto exchanges before depositing them into his accounts. Akindele also issued three fraudulent “promissory notes” to reassure the victim she would be repaid.

“This sentence both serves justice to the victim and helps prevent this individual from scamming someone else,” said United States Attorney Peter McNeilly in a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“This case should be a reminder to the public to be cautious when engaging with people they meet online—especially when those people are asking for money.”

“Romance scammers are relentless and cunning, preying on trust and emotion to exploit victims,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek. “This was an egregious case, and through relentless investigative work the perpetrator was tracked down and brought to justice.”

The sentencing was presided over by United States District Judge Charlotte N. Sweeney. The FBI Denver Field Office investigated the case, with prosecution led by Assistant United States Attorney Martha A. Paluch.

Vanguard News