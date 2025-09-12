Nigerian gospel minister, RotimiKeys performs in London

By Efe Onodjae

Nigerian producer, songwriter and minister, Akinfenwa Rotimi popularly known as RotimiKeys, took London with a soul-lifting performance at The Lighthouse Theatre as part of Gaise Baba’s No Turning Back tour, underscoring the fast-growing international reach of Christian and gospel music.

The concert, which drew a diverse audience, featured Gaise Baba, Lawrence Oyor, Bez and other gospel acts. But RotimiKeys’ set was a highlight, as he thrilled with This Year, Ayo, Light and Ore Ofe Sha, seamlessly blending live instrumentation with faith-driven lyrics.

The atmosphere quickly shifted from concert to worship, with many in the audience moved to tears, heartfelt prayers, and shouts of praise.

Speaking after the show, RotimiKeys said: “As a Christian creative, the frontiers of gospel music are expanding radically and breaking borders globally. God is the one driving this move. Everywhere I go, I want the world to see the light of God in me and glorify my Father in heaven.”

Born Akinfenwa Rotimi, RotimiKeys is a multi-instrumentalist, arranger and producer with nearly two decades of shaping Nigeria’s music scene. He is the founder of Lagos-based SonG23 Productions, where he has worked with Asa, Bez, Nathaniel Bassey, Omawumi and Yemi Alade.

Beyond the studio, his credits span advertising and sound design, with jingles created for brands like MTN, Etisalat, Pepsi, Gulder and Indomie. He has also released several projects, including the Wild Colours EP (2016), Life is Beautiful (2020), and recent singles Onise Iyanu (2022), Ore Ofe Sha (2023), and This Year (2024).

RotimiKeys’ London outing highlights a bigger trend: African Christian and gospel music steadily gaining global recognition. While gospel has long had international audiences, Nigerian creatives are introducing new rhythms, languages and styles that connect with younger, more diverse listeners.

For RotimiKeys, it is less about personal acclaim and more about ministry. His London performance reaffirmed his mission to use music as a tool of faith while pushing gospel into mainstream spaces.

With more African gospel artists now performing across Europe and beyond, RotimiKeys’ presence on international stages signals a new phase for gospel music, no longer confined to church halls but shaping conversations in global entertainment.

For the audience at The Lighthouse Theatre, the night was more than entertainment; it was an encounter, a reminder that gospel music is breaking barriers and RotimiKeys is right at the heart of it.