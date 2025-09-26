Nigerian education advocate, Seyi Anifowose, sets Guinness World Record

….Gathers highest number of teachers in single location

By Adesina Wahab

A Nigerian teacher and education advocate Mr. Seyi Anifowose, has been confirmed by the Guinness World Record to have set a record for the highest gathering of teachers in a single location in recorded history.

Mr. Anifowose who lives in Lagos, pulled off the feat on 20, September with a teachers’ conference which was billed to attract 60,000 teachers from across Nigeria to draw the attention of policy makers to the importance of education and the plight of Nigerian teachers.

Announcing the win through a zoom call on Wednesday 23, September, Rishi Nath ,who represented the Guinness World Record commended Mr. Anifowose and his team, while pointing out that this is a win that focuses on an issue that should be on the front burner of policy and dialogue nationally.

Rishi further commended the resolve of the team behind the project and underscored their resolve and commitment to making the event a success.

“This is more than a number. It is proof that teachers matter. It is a victory for education, and it is a victory for Nigeria,” said Mr. Anifowose, Convener of the Let There Be Teachers Conference 2025.

The conference, powered by 1 Million Teachers, turned Tafawa Balewa Square, where Nigeria once declared its independence, into the site of another proud national moment: a global recognition of those who build nations in the classroom.

“This is not just about breaking a record. It is about resilience. Teachers stood in the rain, braved the sun, and endured long verification lines and refused to back down just to achieve this record, Mr Anifowose said.

“I would like to thank the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for being our host and for giving us an environment to execute this historical event. Special thanks to my Governor, Governor Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State for his support and encouragement. Thanks also go to the teacher unions and agencies at the state and federal level for all their support,” he added.

The next phase of engagement will see Anifowose and his team engage the National Assembly for policy reforms to improve education and boost teachers’ welfare.