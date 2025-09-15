Nigerian diaspora in Turkey pledges support for Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo — The President of the Nigerian community in Turkey, Prince Emre Magboh, has declared support for President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, praising the administration’s recognition of the contributions of Nigerians in the diaspora.

In a statement on Monday, Magboh said the gesture has further endeared the President to Nigerians across the globe.

“We are thrilled to see President Tinubu’s administration value the efforts of Nigerians abroad. As part of the Renewed Hope agenda, we pledge to continue working tirelessly to contribute to Nigeria’s growth and development,” he stated.

He urged Nigerians at home and abroad to unite in building a stronger nation, stressing that aligning with the Renewed Hope agenda would allow citizens to play a greater role in shaping the country’s future.