Nigerian Christian pilgrims mark independence with service at Mount Nebo, Jordan

By Soni Daniel

Amman, Jordan – Nigerian Christian pilgrims in Jordan, drawn from Adamawa, Imo, and consular groups, on Sunday held an interdenominational service at Mount Nebo to commemorate Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

The solemn gathering brought together no fewer than 340 pilgrims on the historic mountain where, according to the Bible, Moses viewed the Promised Land but could not enter.

The prayer session, organized by the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) in collaboration with its Jordanian ground handlers, was led by His Grace, The Most Rev. Markus Ibrahim, Archbishop of the Province of Jos and Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Yola.

During the service, prayers were offered for Nigeria’s peace, unity, and development, as well as for God’s grace and strength for President Bola Tinubu and other leaders. Special prayers were also said for state governments, particularly those described as pilgrimage-friendly.

According to a statement signed by NCPC spokesman, Celestine Toruka, the event was part of activities marking the pilgrims’ ongoing journey.

Earlier, the pilgrims visited the Mount of Macherius, where King Herod imprisoned and beheaded John the Baptist.

This third batch of Nigerian pilgrims is scheduled to depart Jordan on September 29 for Israel, where they will continue their 10-day spiritual exercise before returning to Nigeria.