Nigerian Army sensitises Abia youths to 90 Regular Recruit Intake

The Headquarters, 14 Brigade Nigerian Army, Ohafia, has commenced sensitising youths in Abia to the forthcoming recruitment exercise for the 90 Regular Recruit Intake (90 RRI).

A statement by Lt. Anna Tsaku, the Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, 14 Brigade, said that the online application portal officially opened on September 19.

It stated that the application provided a unique opportunity for young Nigerians to enlist in the Nigerian Army and serve the nation with pride, courage and honour.

According to the statement, the Nigerian Army remains committed to attracting disciplined and dedicated young people who are ready to defend Nigeria’s territorial integrity and contribute to national security.

The statement read in part: “Successful candidates will undergo comprehensive military training and gain access to diverse career paths.

“Youths across Abia are, therefore, strongly encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity by visiting the official Nigerian Army recruitment portal at www.recruitment.army.mil.ng .

They are to complete their applications and carefully follow all guidelines provided.

“The Nigerian Army reiterates that the recruitment process is completely free of charge.

“Applicants are warned to beware of fraudsters and unscrupulous individuals who may attempt to exploit them.”

Vanguard News