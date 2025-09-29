Nigeria@65: FG planning low-key celebration – Minister

Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris

The Federal Government is planning a low-key 65th Independence Day anniversary celebration, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has said.

Idris made this known at the Pre-Independence World Press Conference on Monday in Abuja.

The theme of the celebration is “All Hands on Deck”.

“Activities will be low-key. We started with the Jummat Prayers on Friday and the Thanksgiving Service on Sunday.

“The National Value Charter as championed by National Orientation Agency (NOA) will also be unveiled.

“The National Students’ debate is also another activity that will hold to mark the 65th independence anniversary celebration,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Value Charter, championed by NOA, is a framework for cultivating national pride and fostering responsible citizenship by outlining both the government’s commitment and citizens’ obligations.

NAN reports that the charter is divided into two parts: the “Nigerian Promise” details government commitments to values like equality and freedom, while the “Citizens’ Commitment” outlines individual responsibilities such as discipline, accountability, and tolerance.

The NOA’s campaign aims to promote these principles through sensitisation drives, collaboration with community stakeholders, and leveraging digital platforms to build a more unified and value-driven society.

The charter also defines the ‘Nigerian Promise’, the government’s commitment to equality, democracy, entrepreneurship, peace, inclusivity, freedom and meritocracy.

It also highlights a ‘Citizen’s Code’ calling on Nigerians to embrace discipline, duty of care, tolerance, leadership, accountability, environmental awareness and resilience.

