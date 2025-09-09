Nigeria XI vs South Africa: Ekong returns, as Dessers replaces Osimhen

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has made three key changes to his starting XI as Nigeria get set to square up against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Captain William Troost-Ekong returns to the heart of defence and taking the captain’s armband.

Alex Iwobi has been tasked with dictating play in midfield, while Cyriel Dessers leads the line in place of the injured Victor Osimhen.

Nigeria will line up with Stanley Nwabali in goal, Ola Aina, Ekong, Benjamin Frederick, and Calvin Bassey in defence.

Wilfred Ndidi anchors the midfield alongside Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Iwobi, with Ademola Lookman and Moses Simon providing width to support Dessers in attack.

The clash is crucial for both sides. South Africa will be aiming to extend their advantage at the top of Group C, while Nigeria, who sit behind, know a victory is vital to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

