Nigeria Works 2030: Imperial College London hosts groundbreaking dialogue on migration, workforce, and the future of work

Imperial College London has hosted a landmark event, “The Future of Work: Nigeria Works 2030,” convened by Engr. Oluwakemi Ann-Melody Areola, CEO of Vivacity Development in collaboration with Codub Consulting.

The dialogue brought together government representatives, academics, private sector leaders, and diaspora voices to shape a bilateral vision for Nigeria’s workforce and migration future.

The event opened with welcome remarks from Mr. Chidi Umeano, Principal Consultant at CODUB Consulting and co-convener of the event, who urged participants to be “evidence-led, bilateral and concrete” and to ensure that ideas are translated into commitments.

In her introduction of the initiative Engr. Oluwakemi Ann-Melody Areola, CEO of Vivacity Development , emphasized: “The future of work is not in the future—it is here and now, and it’s about how we think about it.”

The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Apera Iorwakwagh, on “Migration, Workforce & Opportunity: A New Bilateral Vision.” He stressed: “When Nigeria looks at migration not as a problem but as an

opportunity, this is when we can move forward as a country.”

The sessions and contributions highlighted diverse perspectives:

Prof. Oluwafemi Esan provided academic insights on how policy-driven knowledge systems can better support Nigeria’s human capital development.

Amb. Sonnia Agu emphasized the importance of diplomacy, partnerships, and a people-first approach to workforce mobility.

Dr. Lanre Philips addressed Infrastructure and Human Capacity Development, urging investment in mentorship, vocational training, and knowledge exchange. “My definition of a mentor is someone that has failed, not someone who has succeeded.”

Ms. Ebaide Omiunu underlined the role of women and youth in shaping sustainable workforce pathways.

Mr. Victor Ayoola (ACCA) examined Building a Resilient Workforce in Nigeria, highlighting the role of flexible working and recommending a Skills Tax Credit Pilot and stronger government-led career guidance.

Mr. Alistair Soyode, founder of BEN TV, highlighted the essential role of diaspora employment in sustaining remittances that strengthen Nigeria’s economy.

Hon. Dr. Ily Maisanda, Chairman of CANUK, spoke on the importance of diaspora unity in advancing Nigeria’s national interests.

Mr. Chukwunonso Ngwu shared insights on the private sector’s contribution to capacity building and workforce sustainability.

Ms. Eniola Badmus stressed the importance of aligning workforce initiatives with Nigeria’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Mr. Anthony Oluwafemi Kolade contributed perspectives on engaging youth as drivers of innovation and development.

Also present were representatives of Dist. Sen. Ajagunnla Olubiyi Fadeyi and Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, FSI, both of whom reiterated government commitment to advancing workforce development and women’s inclusion in national growth strategies.

In closing, Mr. Magaji, representative of the Acting High Commissioner of Nigeria to the UK, commended the convening, stating: “The way forward for us is not to discourage but to find ways to do better and in a safer way.”

The Future of Work series is grounded in projections that by 2030 up to 92 million jobs are projected to be displaced, While 170 million new jobs are expected to be created, The Nigeria Works 2030 dialogue reinforced a shared commitment to building a resilient Nigerian workforce, fostering bilateral collaboration with the UK, and positioning migration not as a challenge, but as a driver of opportunity and inclusive growth.