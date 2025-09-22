Nigeria will be lucky to have Daniel Ogoloma — Charlie Kirk’s last words on Nigeria

In one of his final public remarks, the late American conservative commentator Charlie Kirk offered rare praise for Nigerian political thinker Daniel Ogoloma during a debate at the Oxford Union.

On May 20, 2025, Kirk joined Ogoloma on the floor of the Union to oppose the motion, “Trump Has Gone Too Far.” Despite facing a majority in opposition, the duo defended their case with conviction before a packed chamber.

After the debate, Kirk highlighted Ogoloma’s performance on social media, posting: “@dcogoloma was my debate partner at the Oxford Union, taking a stand against a large majority of the house as we took the negative position on the resolution ‘Trump Has Gone Too Far.’ Offstage, we spoke about the future of Nigeria. He is a very talented young man and Nigeria will be lucky to have him.”

Kirk’s endorsement has since taken on added weight. At just 31, he had become one of the most visible young voices in American conservatism. As the founder of Turning Point USA, he built a national youth movement that reshaped conservative politics on college campuses. He was also known as a close ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, often seen as a rising figure within Republican politics.

For Ogoloma, Kirk’s recognition carries deep resonance. “To be recognised on that stage and in those words is deeply humbling,” Ogoloma said. “Charlie Kirk and I may not have agreed on everything, but our shared ideas on Nigeria are something I will carry forward.”

Observers note that Kirk’s remarks elevated Ogoloma beyond the Oxford debate hall, linking his name with one of the most consequential voices in contemporary U.S. conservatism.

Kirk’s tribute is now remembered as both a final salute and a statement about Ogoloma’s potential — and Nigeria’s place in shaping the global future.

