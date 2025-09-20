Nigeria unveils Creative Economy data mapping Report to boost sector growth

L-R: Jemima Amarachi, Special Adviser, Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy; Grace Onubed and Tijani Nwadei, VIISAUS Team; Farai Ncube, Regional Arts Director, Sub-Saharan Africa, British Council; Hannatu Musa Musawa, Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy; Donna McGowan, Country Director, British Council Nigeria; Obi Asika, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC); Subomi Odunowo, Special Adviser, Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy; and Eneni Abban, Creative Relationship and Technology Manager, British Council, at the unveiling of the Creative Economy Data Mapping Report during the Creative Industries Economic Coordination and Investment Summit, held as part of the Creative Economy Week organized by the British Council on September 17, 2025, in Lagos, Nigeria.

By Benjamin Njoku

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy has launched the Creative Economy Data Mapping Report, a groundbreaking study designed to unlock Nigeria’s creative potential and guide strategic investments across key sectors.

This landmark report provides a comprehensive overview of opportunities across Nigeria’s creative economy value chain, covering film, music, fashion, design, digital content, tourism, and cultural infrastructure .

The report was unveiled at the Creative Industries Economic Coordination and Investment Summit organized by the British Council in Lagos on Thursday, as part of activities to mark the 2025 Creative Economy Week.

The data mapping report highlights opportunities and areas for investment in film, music, fashion, design, digital content, tourism, and cultural infrastructure. It also identifies areas where financing, infrastructure, and investment are most urgently required while spotlighting priority sectors with the potential to become powerful engines of economic expansion.

This marks a crucial step towards achieving the Ministry’s goal of creating two million creative economy jobs by 2030 under the Renewed Hope Agenda and serves as a roadmap for private sector actors, investors, and government agencies to navigate opportunities and drive growth in the creative and cultural sectors.

