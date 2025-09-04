Nigeria turns to AI in fight against poverty

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Stakeholders have called for Nigeria to adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a tool to tackle poverty, in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 1, which seeks to end poverty in all its forms everywhere.

The call was made in Abuja on Wednesday at the 4th Gilbert Onyemaelu Leadership and Diversity (GOLD) Public Lecture and Stakeholder Forum, convened by Engr. Augustine Okeke under the Augustine Elochukwu Okeke (AEO) Foundation.

The event brought together academics, policymakers and industry leaders.

Keynote speaker and Dean of Lagos Business School, Prof. Olayinka David-West, stressed the need to move beyond rhetoric by applying AI to sectors that can drive self-sufficiency and growth.

Chairman of the forum and Chancellor of Baze University, Sen. Datti Baba-Ahmed, PhD, highlighted the importance of integrating AI into education to prepare the country for future demands.

The Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kachifu Inuwa Abdullahi, outlined government initiatives on AI, including the recently launched National AI Strategy (NAIS), which aims to guide Nigeria’s adoption of emerging technologies.

Other speakers noted AI’s potential across different dimensions of poverty reduction. Khadijat Abdukadir of Ingryd Academy described its role in addressing multi-sector challenges. Engr. Rex Mafiana of Flexip Group highlighted the need to link entrepreneurship with technology.

Managing Director of Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT), Jane Egerton-Idehen, pointed to the relevance of AI for rural communities, while Dr Wence Nwoga of the Compliance Institute stressed that data was essential for poverty-focused policies.

Industry representatives also weighed in.

President of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Tony Izuagbe Emoekpere, said infrastructure could be better leveraged through AI. Prof. Ifeyinwa Achumba of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Nigeria Section called for stronger connections between education and technology.

Academic researcher Dr Uchenna Nnawuchi of Middlesex University discussed ethical concerns, noting that AI-driven policies must avoid reinforcing inequalities.

The event also featured the presentation of two initiatives by the AEO Foundation aimed at fostering leadership and enterprise development among young people.