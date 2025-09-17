Nigeria to welcome participation across Africa to AFAA 2025

The journey to AFAA 2025 is already underway with the successful completion of a model casting that spotlighted emerging talents set to grace the runway in Abuja this December. These rising stars will join leading African designers and cultural icons in a grand celebration of the continent’s creativity.

The African Fashion and Arts Award (AFAA) is a premier platform dedicated to showcasing and promoting African creativity, culture, and innovation. Since its inception, AFAA has provided a global stage for designers, artists, and thought leaders to connect with diverse audiences. Through initiatives such as the Africa Fashion and Arts Conference (AFAC) and the AFAA Magazine, the movement continues to affirm Africa’s position as a global hub for cultural excellence and creative enterprise.

With AFAA 2025 and the newly introduced AFAC, participation opportunities are now open to designers, exhibitors, sponsors, and partners. The platform offers unmatched visibility for showcasing talent, engaging with international markets, and aligning with a movement redefining Africa’s role in the global creative economy.

AFAA Founder and CEO, Kingsley Amako, has consistently emphasized collaboration as a key driver for Africa’s growth, particularly within the creative industries. He invites brands, businesses, and organizations to explore sponsorship and partnership opportunities through AFAA’s website and social media platforms, while encouraging creatives in Abuja to prepare for the landmark 2025 edition.

Beyond the runway, each AFAA edition leaves a lasting impact. From cross-border business collaborations and export-ready collections to scholarships and creative startup showcases, AFAA continues to drive meaningful change.

The 2023 edition, for instance, saw a 23-year-old Nigerian designer captivate audiences with a runway piece crafted from batik and recycled copper—an artistic tribute to heritage and climate resilience. That single creation earned international invitations to exhibit on prestigious platforms, underscoring AFAA’s enduring commitment to nurturing African talent and amplifying its global influence.