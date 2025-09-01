Nigeria to replicate Brazil bilateral air agreement with Colombia – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

— Assures swift implementation of all bilateral agreements

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu on Monday assured the Vice President of Colombia, Francia Márquez, that Nigeria will replicate the bilateral agreements recently signed with Brazil on aviation and consular matters with Colombia.

President Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria’s dedication to deepening international partnerships and aligning its foreign relations with evolving global trends in trade, politics, and culture amid global economic uncertainties and shifting international policies that demand new partnerships for shared prosperity.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu promised the Colombian delegation, which included senior government, business, and diplomatic officials, that Nigeria would expedite the implementation of all bilateral agreements concluded under the supervision of Vice President Kashim Shettima.

“I am confident that the Vice President and his team have done the groundwork. Our business opportunities with Colombia have been significantly enhanced, and I support every aspect of the agreements you have reached,” President Tinubu said.

“Specifically, the aviation agreement we signed with Brazil can be easily replicated with Colombia, and our diplomatic relations strengthened. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will fast-track this process.”

The President invited business leaders to explore investment opportunities in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector as well as agriculture, highlighting Nigeria’s youthful and expanding population as a valuable market and skilled workforce to support such ventures.

Vice President Kashim Shettima described the visit by the Colombian Vice President as an opportunity to rekindle ancestral ties disrupted by slavery and colonialism, positioning Nigeria and Colombia for a prosperous partnership.

He emphasized the political and cultural similarities that will foster robust economic collaboration.

Vice President Francia Márquez, the first Black Vice President of Colombia, expressed her joy in leading a visit to the land of her ancestors and termed it the beginning of a lasting relationship grounded in shared cultural heritage.

She noted plans to enhance cooperation in aviation, visas, political consultations, cultural exchanges, and trade.

“We have already engaged with business leaders in the aviation sector regarding the initiation of direct flights to Colombia,” Márquez said.

She also highlighted Nigeria’s leadership role in Africa and the African Union’s work on restoration and reparations as key factors that will strengthen ties with Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, she emphasized the mutual benefits of collaboration in social justice, gender equality, and inclusivity.

The meeting at the State House in Abuja was attended by Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Coordinating Minister of Finance and Economy Wale Edun, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, and Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim.