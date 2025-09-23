Nigeria to host first African road crash victims conference

Stakeholders at the press briefing on International Road Crashes Victims Africa Conference (IRCVAC)

Nigeria is set to host the maiden International Road Crash Victims Africa Conference (IRCVAC) in November, aiming to give a stronger voice to victims of Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) and their families.

The development was announced at a joint press conference in Abuja, organised by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Kwapda’as Road Safety Demand (KRSD) Foundation.

Speaking, the Corps Marshal of FRSC, Malam Shehu Mohammed, said that the IRCVAC would focus on the plight of RTC victims across the continent.

Mohammed said that previous global road accident and crash injury conferences had often emphasised high-income countries, with little attention given to the victims of road traffic crashes.

He said that the need to address this gap necessitated the partnership between the FRSC and KRSD to host the African edition of the conference.

“The essence of this conference is to bring technocrats, professionals and experts in road accident and crash injuries, road transport, traffic and safety management, and administration from all over the world to showcase our country, our continent, and our city of Abuja.

“It is going to happen under the administration of His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, who is committed to improving the quality of life of Nigerians and to developing the nation.

“That is why FRSC and KRSD came together to support his administration in making this international conference a reality here in Abuja,” he said.

The corps marshal stressed that victims of road traffic crashes had suffered untold hardship over the years, with women and children bearing the brunt.

According to him, the most worrisome are the victims of road traffic crashes, women and children left behind.

“Some of the children are abandoned or uncared for, while others drop out of school and end up on drugs.

“This is why we are committed to giving them a voice and pushing their plight to the centre of global discussions,” he said.

Also speaking, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem , the founder of KRSD, stated that the conference, guided by the theme “Gathering Africa and the World for Road Crash Victims,” would be the first dedicated African forum focused on victims of road crashes and their families.

Dongban-Mensem, who established the KRSD Foundation on Sept. 30, 2011, in memory of her late son, said the foundation was celebrating its 14th anniversary with renewed commitment to road safety advocacy across Africa.

According to her, the conference would bring together governments, private organisations, civil society, victims’ groups, and the global road safety community to act decisively in reducing the toll of road crashes in Africa.

She announced that the pre-conference side events, including cycling, walking, and golfing activities, would commence on Nov. 15.

This, she said, would be to promote safer, healthier, and more sustainable mobility while fostering solidarity with crash victims.

Citing the World Health Organisation’s 2023 Global Status Report on Road Safety, Dongban-Mensem said that Nigeria recorded one of the highest traffic death rates in the world, at 21.4 deaths per 100,000 population.

She noted that the figure was significantly higher than both global and African averages, stressing the urgent need for stronger national strategies against speeding, drunk driving, and non-use of seatbelts and helmets.

She further referenced data from the National Bureau of Statistics showing that 5,081 crashes occurred in the last quarter of 2023 alone, causing 2,466 deaths and 15,535 injuries.

“The FRSC’s Q1 2024 operational report also recorded 2,733 crashes, with 1,624 fatalities and 8,279 injuries.

“These statistics represent real people: fathers, mothers, children, workers, breadwinners, lives cut short or changed forever,” she said.