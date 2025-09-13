Nigeria, South Africa to deepen ties through Heritage Day celebration in Lagos

Nigeria Flag

By Efe Onodjae

Nigeria and South Africa are set to strengthen bilateral and cultural ties as both countries gear up for the South African Heritage Day Celebration slated for September 20, 2025, at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event, curated by Afro Flavor in partnership with the Consulate of the Republic of South Africa, will showcase food, fashion, music, art, and cultural displays from both countries, under the theme “One Love, One Africa.”

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos, the organisers stressed that the programme was designed not only as a celebration of South African heritage but also as a platform to promote unity, trade, diplomacy, and continental growth.

Continuing Afroflavour Chief, Lucky Idike Jr. added “This event will promote cooperation and collaboration between Nigeria and South Africa and indeed all of Africa. The AU’s vision for 2063 is of a continent that is self-sufficient, united, and developed. Unity between Nigeria and South Africa is key to achieving that vision,” one of the organisers said.

Highlights of the celebration include a tribe cook-off competition featuring five African countries — Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Zimbabwe, and Morocco (with Ghana also being considered). Nigeria will present shaki, while South Africa will showcase mahulu, with each country bringing its unique delicacy to the contest.

The day will also feature a cultural market, a creator’s lounge, and three panel sessions discussing food, culture, and Africa’s future under Agenda 2063. Guests will be treated to live music, fashion processions showcasing attires from Nigeria’s major tribes, Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, and Urhobo, as well as South African traditional wear.

According to the South African Consulate, the collaboration goes beyond entertainment, serving as a reminder of the historic bonds between both nations, particularly Nigeria’s role in supporting South Africa during the anti-apartheid struggle.

“Our relations are of brotherhood. We may have our rivalries, but we share more in common than what divides us. Events like this help us tell our own positive stories rather than allow others define our narrative,” the Consul-General stated.