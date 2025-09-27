Nigeria showcases digital trade agenda at UNGA80 in New York

Nigerian innovators, investors, and policymakers converged in New York during the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80) to chart a new course for digital trade across Africa.

Led by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy, the high-level roundtable focused on empowering startups, strengthening technology infrastructure, and leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a catalyst for prosperity.

Dr. Bosun Tijani, Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy, underscored the country’s commitment to building a thriving digital ecosystem. He described innovation and digital trade as central to unlocking sustainable growth across the continent.

The event, themed “Accelerating Digital Trade Across Africa Through AfCFTA,” featured prominent speakers including Senegal’s Minister of Communications, Innovation & Technology, Hon. Salima Bah; Andela Co-Founder, Iyin Aboyeji; Co-Creation Hub Africa Managing Director, Ojoma Ochai; Computer Warehouse Group Chairman, Philip Obioha; filmmaker and entrepreneur, Omoni Oboli; and serial investor, Sudeep Ramnani.

Ramnani, co-founder of PalmPay and early investor in Paystack, praised Nigeria’s progress toward becoming a technology hub, stressing the importance of digital infrastructure. Alongside his partner Jai Mahtani, Ramnani’s ventures — including recent investments in Lagos-based food delivery startup Chowdeck — continue to boost Nigeria’s innovation ecosystem.

Stakeholders from Co-Creation Hub (CcHub) and EverCorp Industries also shared insights. CcHub highlighted its impact-driven innovation programs, while EverCorp outlined investments in clean energy, insurance, and premium food and beverage sectors as part of its inclusive development strategy.

As UNGA80 concluded, the Nigerian delegation left with renewed optimism, emphasizing that innovation, investment, and digital trade will be vital in driving Africa’s next chapter of growth.