Nigeria, Russia move to boost trade, investment through BRICS alliance

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

Nigeria and Russia are set to strengthen bilateral relations through the platform of the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance (WBA).

In a press statement signed by Dr. Magnus Eze, Special Assistant on Communication and New Media, Office of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, on Tuesday, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, made this known at a stakeholders’ interactive session held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja, during the visit of the Russian Chapter of the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu described the meeting as timely, noting that it provided a platform for both countries to explore investment opportunities.

She explained that although Nigeria and Russia share decades of friendship and cooperation in areas such as education, defence, energy, technology, and diplomacy, the present moment demanded both nations look boldly into the future.

The minister said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration was charting a new course through the Renewed Hope Agenda and the 4-Ds foreign policy approach, which focus on Democracy, Development, Demography, and Diaspora.

She noted that these priorities; particularly inclusive growth, youth empowerment, and global engagement, resonate with the mission of the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance.

She also commended First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for hosting the event, describing her as an excellent example of the transformative power of women in shaping societies and building bridges across nations.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu welcomed the Russian delegation led by its Chairperson, Ms. Anna Nesterova, saying her decision to bring the dynamism of the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance to Nigeria was a strong affirmation of her commitment to building inclusive economic partnerships.

She said, “The technical session before us offers an invaluable opportunity to explore areas of strategic cooperation. In trade and investment, Nigeria’s vast market, natural resources, and youthful population, combined with Russia’s technological expertise and industrial capacity, present opportunities for win-win partnerships.

“In agriculture, collaboration can modernise production and boost food security. In energy, both traditional and renewable, there is enormous scope for cooperation. In digital innovation and education, we can empower our youth with the tools of the future. And across all these sectors, the active participation of women entrepreneurs and leaders will ensure that the gains of our partnership are sustainable, inclusive, and people-centred.”

Odumegwu-Ojukwu stressed that the meeting should be a platform for actionable outcomes such as identifying frameworks for cooperation, establishing joint ventures, and building enduring networks between Nigerian and Russian women entrepreneurs.

She listed sectors like agro-processing, education, creative industries, small and medium enterprises, and technology-driven businesses as areas of immediate opportunities.

She concluded: “Let me conclude by affirming Nigeria’s readiness to work closely with our Russian counterparts, and by extension the BRICS platform, to promote inclusive prosperity. We are confident that the discussions here today will provide a road map for stronger bilateral relations, deeper people-to-people connections, and new opportunities that will uplift the lives of our citizens.”