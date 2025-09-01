Nigeria records worst global rankings in life expectancy, maternal mortality – Obi

Peter Obi

By Chioma Obinna

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2025 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed deep concern over Nigeria’s worsening health indicators, warning that the country now holds two of the world’s most dangerous health records within a single year.

In a statement posted on his official X handle, @PeterObi, the former Anambra State governor described the development as a “double tragedy” and a reflection of the struggles faced by ordinary Nigerians.

“Sadly, our country, Nigeria, today holds two of the most dangerous health records in the world within just one year—a double tragedy, considering that health is one of the most critical measures of development,” Obi wrote.

Citing the United Nations World Population Prospects 2025 Report, Obi noted that Nigeria ranks lowest globally in life expectancy, with an average lifespan of just 54.6 years. The report starkly stated: “If you live in Nigeria, you are simply waiting to die.”

In addition, Nigeria has been ranked the worst country in the world to give birth, with one maternal death recorded every seven minutes, according to another global health report.

“These reports are not just statistics—they reflect the daily experience of Nigerian life,” Obi lamented, adding that families continue to lose mothers and children in childbirth due to a failing health system.

He further linked the health crisis to leadership failures, noting that despite not being at war, Nigeria’s life expectancy is now worse than in war-torn countries like Ukraine and South Sudan.

“These grim realities expose misplaced priorities, bad governance, and the failure to invest in one of the most vital sectors of development: the health and well-being of our citizens,” he said.

Health professionals have echoed Obi’s concerns. Dr. Ifeanyi Nwachukwu, a gynecologist in Enugu, said: “How did we become a country where it’s riskier to give birth than to go to war? The system has failed. Our leaders need to own this shame.”

Obi called for urgent investment in healthcare, stressing its importance as a foundation for national development.

Reactions online were swift, with many Nigerians expressing anger and despair. “When you can’t even expect to live past 55 or give birth safely, what is the point of all the political campaigns?” asked Temi Adeyemi, a teacher in Lagos.

Obi’s post had garnered over 1.2 million views within 24 hours, sparking renewed debate over Nigeria’s health crisis.