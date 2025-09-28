Nigeria re-elected into ICAO Council with 163 votes

By Dickson Omobola

Nigeria has secured re-election into Part II of the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO, with 163 votes.

Part II of the Council is reserved for countries making the largest contributions to international civil aviation facilities.

The election took place at the ongoing 42nd International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO, Assembly in Montreal, Canada.

Nigeria’s candidate, Engr Mahmoud Ben-Tukur, emerged victorious after a contested election involving 11 other African countries.

Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Tunde Moshood, in a statement, said: “Ben-Tukur, who has been Nigeria’s representative to ICAO, will continue to occupy Nigeria’s seat on the Council, further strengthening the nation’s role in global aviation governance.

“He was re-elected with an impressive 163 votes out of 185 eligible member states, demonstrating strong international confidence in Nigeria’s leadership and contributions to the aviation sector.

“Nigeria joins 11 other countries re-elected into Part II of the ICAO Council, including Egypt and South Africa from the African bloc. The outcome reflects the resilience of Nigeria’s aviation diplomacy and the strength of its global alliances within the ICAO family.”

Quoting the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, the statement added: “the minister described the victory as a ‘proud moment for Nigeria and for Africa,’ noting that the re-election reaffirms the country’s commitment to the growth of international civil aviation and the promotion of safety, security, and sustainability in the sector.”