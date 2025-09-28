Nigeria police arrest, extradite wanted Beninese fugitive to Cotonou

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested a notorious Beninese fugitive, Sunday Kotin, and handed him over to authorities in Benin Republic.

The fugitive, wanted for a string of cross-border crimes, including armed banditry, smuggling of firearms, cattle rustling and drug trafficking, was apprehended in Idi Iroko Town, Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State, following a discreet operation by operatives of the NPF National Central Bureau (NCB) of Interpol.

According to a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Sunday, Interpol Benin had requested Interpol Nigeria’s assistance to arrest Kotin, who fled into Nigeria to evade justice after seven members of his syndicate were arrested and put on trial in Benin Republic.

“Acting with precision and working on credible intelligence, operatives of the NPF NCB carried out a discreet operation that led to the arrest of the suspect in Idi Iroko Town,” the statement said.

The suspect was interrogated on his alleged transnational criminal activities before being formally handed over to officials of NCB Cotonou.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun commended the officers for their professionalism and assured that Nigeria will not tolerate fugitives using the country as a hiding place.

“Nigeria will never serve as a safe haven for fugitives or purveyors of crime, no matter how highly placed or deeply networked,” the IGP declared.

He reaffirmed the NPF’s commitment to international law enforcement cooperation, saying, “The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in safeguarding the sovereignty of Nigeria, preserving the rule of law, and strengthening bonds with international counterparts.”

Egbetokun also assured both Nigerians and the international community of the Force’s “relentless pursuit of criminals, steadfast partnership with global law enforcement agencies, and firm obligation to ensuring peace, security and justice for all.”

The arrest and handover, police authorities said, underscored Nigeria’s commitment to regional and global security cooperation.

Vanguard News