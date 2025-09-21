Nigeria owes you more than many will ever know — Tinubu salutes wife at 65

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paid glowing tribute to his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, as she marks her 65th birthday, describing her as a pillar of strength whose sacrifices have quietly served the nation.

In a heartfelt message posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, the President stated that Nigeria is indebted to the First Lady for her devotion and support throughout decades of service and sacrifice.

The President wrote, “Nigeria owes you more than many will ever know. In every sacrifice you made quietly, in every burden you carried without complaint, you have served this country as surely as I have, not from the podium, but from the heart of our home.”

He praised her as “the love of my life” and “a woman whose quiet strength and enduring grace have been my steadying anchor,” noting that she stood by him through “the long years of struggle and political exile” as well as leadership responsibilities.

“You are more than my wife. You are my confidant, counsellor, and the steady flame illuminating my path. In you, our children and grandchildren see the example of compassion and faith, and in you, our nation sees the true strength of womanhood; resolute yet tender, humble yet unshakably firm,” he added.

President Tinubu also lauded her public service role, saying she has touched the lives of people across the country with warmth and empathy.

“As your President, I salute you as the First Lady whose warmth and empathy continue to touch millions of lives across our land,” he wrote.

Beyond her national role, Tinubu offered a deeply personal note of gratitude and love.

“Today, as your husband, I thank God for your life, health, and unwavering love. And as your lifelong companion, I say that I love you more than ever, and am blessed every day by your presence. Your love is a treasure I hold dear.”

Wishing her joy and fulfilment in the years ahead, he concluded: “Happy 65th birthday, Oluremi @SenRemiTinubu. May the years ahead be filled with joy, peace, and the fulfilment you so richly deserve.”

