Nigeria moves to end dependence on foreign expertise in sickle cell research

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Nigeria has launched a major initiative to reduce reliance on foreign expertise in tackling sickle cell disease (SCD) by building local clinical research capacity.

The National Centre of Excellence for Sickle Cell Disease Research and Training (NCESRTA), University of Abuja, has unveiled a 12-week programme designed to equip Nigerian researchers and clinicians with the skills to design and conduct world-class clinical trials.

The training, supported by IQVIA and Bio Ventures for Global Health, runs from September 18 to November 27, 2025. Interest has been overwhelming, with over 460 registrations, far surpassing the quota of five representatives per clinical site. Participants are also joining from outside Nigeria, including Sudan and Zambia.

Professor Obiageli Nnodu, Director of NCESRTA, described the programme as a landmark in strengthening Africa’s response to genetic and chronic diseases.

“We are not focusing on a particular drug or therapy. What we are doing is building sustainable expertise so that Nigeria can run its own high-quality trials. Once developed, these skills are transferable to other diseases like cancer, hypertension, and diabetes,” she said.

Delivered virtually through weekly sessions by international experts, the programme integrates clinical, regulatory, and financial perspectives to prepare participants for real-world trial environments. A key outcome will be a research paper highlighting the unique challenges of conducting clinical trials in resource-limited settings.

Nigeria’s National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) is also reinforcing its oversight. Beno Nyam Yakubu, Head of Clinical Trials at NAFDAC, explained that all protocols undergo rigorous vetting to meet both local and international standards. While the approval process typically spans 60 working days, a fast-track pathway enables urgent clearances within 10 to 15 working days.

Experts say the initiative marks a turning point for Nigeria, which has one of the world’s highest burdens of sickle cell disease but has long depended on foreign-led research. By cultivating homegrown expertise, the country not only strengthens its healthcare system but also positions itself as a credible contributor to global clinical science.