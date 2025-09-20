Nigeria meets 96% OPEC quota in Aug., as output averages 1.63mbpd – NUPRC  

Nigeria’s upstream oil sector has recorded a year-on-year output increase, averaging 1.63 million barrels per day (bopd) of crude oil and condensates in August 2025,

This is an improvement from 1.58 million bopd in the same period 2024.

This is based on Crude Oil and Condensate Production for August 2025 report, released by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) on Saturday.

The report was signed by its Head, Media and Strategic Communications, Eniola Akinkuotu.

It said that Nigeria’s crude oil output in August met 96 per cent of its Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) quota, set at 1.5mbpd.

It said that the performance demonstrated the country’s capacity to meet its production targets under the OPEC agreement.

“A breakdown of August 2025 production comprised 1.43 million bopd of crude oil, which grew by 5.47 per cent compared to August 2024, which posted a daily crude oil average of 1.36 million bopd.

“This reflects a steady recovery and improved operational performance across the industry,” it said.

.

The report said that daily condensate production in August stood at 197,229 bpd, reflecting a slight decline from 220,435 bpd in August 2024.

It said that on a month-on-month basis, there was a slight drop of 4.7 per cent in combined crude oil and condensate production from 1.71 million bopd in July.

“Similarly, crude oil production itself declined by 4.8 per cent, down from 1.5 million bopd in July 2025.

“The month-on-month drop was driven by a single day unscheduled maintenance at an oil facility.

“In the month of August, the lowest and peak combined crude and condensate production were 1.59 million bopd and 1.85 million bopd respectively.

“In the month under review, Forcados Terminal topped the production charts, delivering a total of 8.99 million barrels, including 8.08 million barrels of crude oil and 915.2k barrels of condensates,” it said.

It said Bonny Terminal followed closely, after producing a combined 6.26 million barrels, consisting of 5.8 million barrels of crude and 418,270 barrels of condensates.

Meanwhile, the report said that Qua Iboe Terminal recorded a total of 4.99 million barrels, with 4.94 million barrels of crude and 50, 500 barrels of condensates.

It said that Escravos Oil Terminal also made a solid contribution, producing 4.18 million barrels, comprised of 4.08 million barrels of crude oil and 107k barrels of condensate.