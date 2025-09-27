Nigeria, Malaysia pledge deeper cooperation, celebrates 60th anniversary

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

Nigeria and Malaysia have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening relations as both countries celebrated 60 years of diplomatic ties and Malaysia’s 68th National Day in Abuja.

Speaking at the reception, the High Commissioner of Malaysia to Nigeria, Aiyub Omar, described Nigeria as a friend and partner with whom his country has enjoyed six decades of mutual respect and collaboration.

Omar highlighted palm oil as central to bilateral trade between both countries and noted that cooperation in agriculture, cultural exchange, and education has continued to grow.

He recalled that through the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP), Malaysia has consistently supported Nigeria in human capital development, helping to build bridges across borders.

He said, “Over the past six decades, our two nations have built a strong and enduring partnership grounded in mutual respect, shared values, and a commitment to progress. Together, we can achieve more for the benefit of our nations,” he said.

“As we celebrate 68 years of independence, Malaysia reaffirms its resolute commitment to peaceful coexistence, regional stability, and international diplomacy.

“We remain advocates of dialogue over division, of cooperation over confrontation,” he added.

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, congratulated Malaysia on the occasion and praised its progress since independence.

Representing the minister, Director of Regions MFA, Janet Olisa, said Nigeria values its strategic partnership with Malaysia, which has cut across trade, agriculture, technology, education, and cultural ties.

She disclosed that over 3,400 Nigerians are currently studying in Malaysian universities and described the country as a hub for higher education in Asia.

Olisa commended Malaysia for its continued support in capacity building under the MTCP, which she said has contributed significantly to Nigeria’s development.

She further stressed that the relationship must now broaden into new areas such as the non-oil sector, renewable energy, cybersecurity, and the digital economy.

The minister said, “Within these six decades of our bilateral cooperation, it is worth mentioning that the strategic partnership between our two countries has also grown stronger across diverse sectors.

“There is a need for both countries to explore the untapped rich areas of mutual interest and expand the frontiers of their relations,” she said.

Olisa also revealed that Nigeria is working to revive its long-dormant Joint Commission with Malaysia to enable fresh agreements and deeper bilateral consultations.

“Our focus should also include cybersecurity, public administration and sustainable development. Defence industry collaboration is another area of focus, with Malaysia and Nigeria exploring opportunities for technology transfer and joint production,” she added.