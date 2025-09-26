Nigeria loses N2.5trn to maritime logistics inefficiencies—TT

By Godwin Oritse

Truck Transit Parks (TTP), promoters of the Electronic Call-up System (ETO), have revealed that Nigeria has lost over N2.5 trillion to inefficiencies in maritime transport logistics.

The firm stated that investment in transport infrastructure and technology remains critical to unlocking the full trade potential of Nigeria’s ports, highways, and the wider regional corridor.

Speaking at the 2025 Transportation Correspondents Association annual conference, Managing Director of TTP, Mr. Jama Onwubuariri said that there is an urgent need for collaborative partnerships between government, private sector, and regional bodies which is key to successful logistics sector.

Onwubuariri also said that deployment of digital tools like TTP’s Ètò App has revolutionized traffic management at the ports in Lagos.

He explained that during the gridlock crisis, traffic stretched from Cele Expressway to Maryland in Ikeja, as trucks queued endlessly to access Apapa and Tin-Can Ports.

He said:”Cost surged due to inefficiencies and extortion as transporters could not work efficiently as only 50 trucks were evacuated daily from one terminal operator.