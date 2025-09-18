Nigeria leads Africa in launch of petroleum regulators forum

Nigeria Flag

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Nigeria has taken the lead in reshaping Africa’s oil and gas governance as regulators from 16 countries convened in Accra, Ghana, to formally establish the African Petroleum Regulators Forum (AFRIPERF).

The development was announced in a statement by Eniola Akinkuotu, Head of Media and Strategic Communications at the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

At the landmark charter-signing ceremony held Thursday on the sidelines of the 31st Africa Oil Week, eight countries—Nigeria, Ghana, Somalia, Gambia, Madagascar, Sudan, Guinea, and Togo—endorsed the forum’s charter. Seven other countries pledged to join after internal consultations, while Kenya, Mauritania, Benin, Mozambique, Angola, Namibia, South Africa, and Morocco attended as observers.

The ceremony was chaired by NUPRC Chief Executive, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, who also assumed the role of interim chairman of AFRIPERF. Senator Etang Williams, Chairman of the Nigerian Senate Committee on Upstream, attended as an observer.

Komolafe described the launch as a decisive step toward building a harmonised and sustainable petroleum industry across the continent.

“As the world navigates transitions toward cleaner and more sustainable energy systems, Africa must ensure its vast hydrocarbon resources are managed with innovation, responsibility, and foresight,” he said.

He explained that AFRIPERF’s structure would include an Executive Committee for oversight, a Technical Committee for thematic issues, and a Secretariat to coordinate activities.

According to its charter, AFRIPERF’s mission is to enhance cooperation among African petroleum regulators to ensure a safe, efficient, and sustainable petroleum industry. Its vision is to become the premier platform for knowledge-sharing, best practices, and regulatory excellence.

“AFRIPERF provides regulators with the mechanism to harmonise policies, address shared challenges, and ensure our perspectives are respected on the global stage,” Komolafe added.

The Forum will focus on regulatory harmonisation, environmental protection, capacity building, and strengthening Africa’s collective voice in global petroleum discourse. Komolafe also proposed aligning AFRIPERF’s Annual General Meetings with Africa Oil Week to enhance participation and visibility.