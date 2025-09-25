Nigeria joins global shipping community to commemorate 2025 World maritime day

. . .Oyetola, Dominguez call for collective responsibility in preserving ocean resources

By Godwin Oritse

Nigeria will join the global maritime community to commemorate the 2025 World Maritime Day scheduled to hold on Thursday September 25, 2025 in Lagos, under the auspices of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, with the theme: “Our Ocean, Our Obligation, Our Opportunity.”



In a statement signed by Hajia Lami Tumaka, Chairman, Mobilization and Publicity Sub-Committee, 2025 World Maritime Day Celebration Nigeria, the event is aimed at highlighting the shared responsibility of citizens to utilize the ocean in a sustainable manner, ensuring its preservation for future generations. It underscores the transgenerational importance of protecting ocean resources, while also recognizing the immense opportunities the oceans portend for humanity.



Speaking ahead of the commemoration, the Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, CON, emphasized the need for stronger collaboration between the citizenry and the Federal Government to harness the vast opportunities within Nigeria’s maritime domain.



In his message to mark the day, the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Mr. Arsenio Dominguez, underscored the essential role of the ocean in regulating the climate, sustaining life, and supporting global trade. He warned that human-induced pressures such as pollution, warming, acidification, and overfishing are placing marine ecosystems under severe strain.



According to him, urgent global cooperation is required to reduce pollution, protect marine life, and adopt sustainable practices. “While human activity has caused the damage, it also holds the key to restoring the ocean presenting both a responsibility and an opportunity for a healthier, safer future,” Dominguez stated.



The 2025 World Maritime Day celebration in Nigeria is expected to bring together key stakeholders in the maritime sector to reflect on the opportunities inherent in the oceans, and the collective obligation to ensure their sustainable use.