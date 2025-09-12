Full List: Nigeria, Italy among 6 top football countries at risk of missing the 2026 World Cup

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just around the corner, some of the biggest countries in global football are facing unexpected qualification battles.

From Europe to Africa, former champions and powerhouse teams are struggling to secure their tickets to North America.

Here are some of the top footballing countries currently at risk of missing out on the biggest tournament in world football: the world cup.

Top countries that could miss 2026 World Cup

1. Italy

Italy, four-time world champions, are once again on the brink of missing football’s biggest stage. Having already failed to qualify for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, the Azzurri are under immense pressure. A 3-0 defeat to Norway and a sluggish first-half display against Estonia exposed their fragility. While they secured a win over Israel, they remain second in their group, tied on points with Israel and six points behind Norway with one game in hand.

2. Germany

Germany’s qualification campaign has been anything but smooth. A 2-0 loss to Slovakia served as a reality check, and their narrow home win over Northern Ireland failed to inspire confidence. With the return fixture in Belfast looming, the Germans must stay focused — qualification is still possible, but far from guaranteed.

3. Belgium

Belgium’s “Golden Generation” may be nearing the end of its cycle, and the cracks are beginning to show. A draw away to North Macedonia earlier in the campaign has complicated their path. Their upcoming trip to Wales is shaping up to be decisive — any slip-up could force them into the playoffs and risk their World Cup hopes.

4. Ivory Coast

The Elephants are sitting in a precarious position with just two games left to play. Gabon are right behind them, ready to pounce on any mistakes. Ivory Coast must take maximum points in their remaining fixtures to avoid dropping into a dangerous battle for the second-best placed team slot.

5. Cameroon

Cameroon are four points behind Cape Verde in their group, leaving them with little room for error. One more win for Cape Verde in the next round of qualifiers could all but end Cameroon’s hopes of making it to the 2026 World Cup, a major blow for one of Africa’s most consistent qualifiers.

6. Nigeria

Nigeria’s qualification hopes are hanging by a thread. After managing to pick up just 11 points from eight games, they sit six points behind South Africa, who only need a single point to eliminate Nigeria from contention. The Super Eagles now rely on results elsewhere to stay in the race, making this one of their most tense qualification campaigns in recent history.

Vanguard News