‘Nigeria has failed us’ – Verydarkman reacts to Phyna’s sister’s death

Nigerian activist, Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as Verydarkman (VDM), has reacted to the tragic death of Ruth Otabor, the younger sister of Big Brother Naija star, Phyna.

Ruth died on Sunday, August 31, 2025, weeks after sustaining severe injuries in a crash involving a Dangote truck allegedly driven by an unlicensed driver.

In a video posted on Instagram, VDM criticised the silence of the public, bloggers, and government agencies while Ruth was battling for her life, contrasting it with the wave of attention that followed her death.

He stressed that Ruth received little to no attention throughout the 19 days she spent in the hospital despite the seriousness of her condition.

“When we needed all those voice to create awareness, to pressure Dangote, all of them felt the news will not give them engagement. You all kept quiet, now you can post, share on your status, may God forgive your souls”



VDM concluded with a sharp rebuke of systemic failures, stressing that both the government and elite institutions have continued to betray the trust of ordinary Nigerians.

