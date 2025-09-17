Nigeria gets $1.5m boost for battery recycling as All On backs Hinckley

By Esther Onyegbula

Nigeria is set to host its first state-of-the-art lithium-ion battery recycling and reuse facility following a $1.5 million equity investment in Hinckley E-Waste Recycling Limited by All On, an impact investment company focused on expanding clean energy access.

The strategic investment, announced yesterday in Lagos, will also support the establishment of a used lead-acid battery recycling plant, positioning Hinckley as a pioneer in advancing battery circularity and sustainable e-waste management in the country.

According to All On, the investment responds to the findings of its recent research on the circular economy of Nigeria’s renewable energy sector, which warned of rising environmental and health risks from poor disposal of solar batteries and other electronic waste.

“As Nigeria’s clean energy sector expands, so does the volume of electronic waste,” said Caroline Eboumbou, CEO of All On. “Our investment in Hinckley reflects our commitment to building a sustainable battery supply chain that supports local value creation, environmental stewardship, and inclusive growth.”

Oluseye Bassir, Investment Manager at All On, explained that Hinckley’s recycling model tackles both the hazards of e-waste and the opportunities in reuse. “This investment will help ensure that mass adoption of renewable energy systems does not create pollution problems from poor disposal of batteries and other e-waste,” he said.

Hinckley’s Chief Executive Officer, Adrian Clews, noted that the funding would help shift informal e-waste collection into organised, globally compliant systems. “Our goal is to manage Nigeria’s growing and increasingly complex e-waste stream safely, responsibly, and sustainably while supporting the thousands of men and women who work in the waste collection sector,” he said.

Beyond its environmental benefits, the project is expected to reduce the cost of solar products, create jobs, and strengthen Nigeria’s clean energy and recycling ecosystem.