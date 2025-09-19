Nigeria-France creative tie gets boost as Anikulapo Kuti Afrobeat Expo comes to Lagos

Fela

By Nkiruka Nnorom & Henry Obetta

Nigeria’s cultural and creative ties with France yesterday received a significant boost with the upcoming Fela Anikulapo Kuti Afrobeat Expo, a major exhibition that celebrates the life and legacy of the legendary musician and activist.

The exhibition, originally created by the Philharmonie de Paris – Cité de la Musique in 2022, is set to hold from October 21 to December 28, 2025, at the Ecobank Pan-African Centre Lagos.

The expo drew 60,000 visitors in just one month during its Paris run and is expected to benefit from additional archives and deep involvement from the Kuti family, promising a more vibrant experience.

Speaking at a press conference to announce the expo, French Consul General in Lagos, Mr. Laurent Favier, expressed positive backing towards the exhibition, saying that France had always been the heartland of Fela Kuti’s music and activism.

“The French Embassy in Nigeria is very proud to contribute to the event, bringing back the exhibition originally created by the Philharmonic in Paris to Lagos, Nigeria around the legend of Fela Kuti”

“It is made through the French and Nigerian curators, an exhibition that has been acclaimed by critics and the public in Paris years ago. It is the result of a year and a half and more of hard work between teams from the Philharmonic, the Nigerian colleagues and partners, the French Embassy and the amazing production committee – A Whitespace Creative Agency – to bring back this exhibition to Lagos, made through a high quality dialogue intelligence, cross cultural exchanges.

“In the 80’s, Fela Kuti struck the chord with The Times and fascinated the French press, and the French press was the first to talk about the Fela Phenomenon and this showed the strong ties between the family and France,” he said

Founder of A WhiteSpace Creative Agency, Papa Omotayo, said he was pleased to be involved in the exhibition’s curation, stating that it was a way of passing knowledge not just about his music, but his perception and purpose to the younger generation.

He said: “It’s an absolute honor and privilege to welcome you here and share this historic exhibition, which will showcase Nigeria and Africa’s greatest cultural album – Fela.

“Our hope is that this exhibition will introduce the new generation to Fela’s legacy and how this legacy was always more than just music, more than just social commentary and activism. It was about an idea that philosophy now exists in our literature, in our art, in our cinema, in our language. It extends to the very deep fabric of what it means to be true to one’s identity and stand by one’s ideas and to be empowered by them and use those ideas to empower others.”

Head of SMEs, Partnerships and Collaborations at Ecobank, Omoboye Odu, said: “It’s only fitting that we host the first major retrospective on Fela Kuti in Lagos, a man whose music transcended borders and generations.

“EPAC is more than a building. It is Africa’s stage, and today, Afrobeat takes the spotlight. The 12-week programme reflects Ecobank’s commitment to help change creativity and community.”

Speaking on the extensitivity and approach of the event, curator and founder of June Creative Art Advisory, Seun Alli, said the exhibition was going to be held at a more expanded scale than that of Paris, resonating his works better with Nigerians.

In his speech, Femi Kuti said” “We really appreciate that Fela is still being recognized, appreciated and honoured. As the years go by, people still understand what he stands for.”