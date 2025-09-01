By Yinka Kolawole

The ‘Nigeria First’ policy initiative of the federal government is expected to earn the country about N3 trillion in the short term if effectively implemented.

Minister of State for Industry, Trade, and Investment, Senator John Enoh, stated this at a Ministerial Briefing on the forthcoming West Africa Industrialisation, Manufacturing & Trade (West Africa IMT) Summit & Exhibition 2025 scheduled to hold in Lagos from October 21 to 23, 2025.

His words: “That Nigeria First policy, we are following up at the ministry level, our hope is that in the next few months, we are going to start a nationwide campaign on buying Made-in-Nigeria goods and services. That’s to follow up the Presidential pronouncement of the Nigeria First policy. So there is consistency here.

“When we look at the beginning, figures in terms of what will be the success rate, when we begin the campaign, we found out that the country will earn about N3 trillion more in the short term if we are able to run a successful campaign that in itself is able to sell to the attitudes of Nigerians who will are starting with and of course, we have the tendency to always buy these foreign made goods and all of that.”

Enoh expressed the government’s determination and committment to driving sustainable manufacturing sector growth by outlining strategies for National Industrial Policy Implementation at the West Africa IMT in October 2025.

On the opportunities the summit will bring for the region, the minister stated: “The West Africa Industrialisation and Manufacturing Trade (West Africa IMT) event is more than a gathering.

It is a platform to accelerate Africa’s march towards true industrialisation. For too long, our progress has been tied to the export of raw materials, but the time has come to unlock the full potential of our industries, scale our MSMEs, and harness our abundant manufacturing resources.”