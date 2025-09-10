Nigeria expresses concern over Israeli airstrike in Qatar

President Bola Tinubu

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

Nigeria has expressed deep concern over reports of an Israeli airstrike on 9 September 2025 in Doha, Qatar, reportedly targeting senior members of the Hamas leadership.

In a press statement signed by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, on Wednesday night, the Federal Government said it was following the development with utmost concern and called for strict adherence to international law and respect for the sovereignty of nations.

The government also commended Qatar’s longstanding role in fostering dialogue and mediation in the region, while urging all parties to exercise maximum restraint, avoid escalation and recommit to peaceful engagement.

The statement in parts, “Nigeria underscores the primacy of respecting the sovereignty of all nations and adhering to international law, particularly in matters involving the use of force across borders. This development raises serious questions about regional stability and the prospects for ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

It further extended sympathies to those affected and pledged Nigeria’s unwavering support for initiatives that promote de-escalation, dialogue, and durable peace, stressing its commitment to advancing peace and security in the Middle East through the United Nations and other multilateral fora.