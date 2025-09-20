Nigeria Customs earmarks N48m for 2025 Volleyball League

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service (CGC), Adewale Adeniyi, has announced that all teams and players in the first phase of the 2025 Comptroller-General Volleyball Premier League, will receive N24 million naira.

Adeniyi said this in Abuja during a news conference in preparation for the 2025 league season, noting that additional N24 million naira would be allocated to the teams for the final phase.

The CGC who was represented by Samuel Onikeku, said the increased sponsorship for the league was aimed at encouraging players and teams devoted to volleyball.

According to him, the sponsorship has increased compared to the previous year.

“The team subsidy has been increased from N300,000 to N500,000 per team. Each player will now receive N500,000, a notable increase from the previous amount.

“The total amount for teams and players in the first phase is N24 million, and the final phase will also receive N24 million,” he said.

He added that the increased sponsorship was intended to boost volleyball development in the country, while encouraging more players and teams to participate in the sport.

“The CGC’s commitment to sports development is evident in his efforts to promote volleyball and other sports in the country,” he said.

Onikeku wished all participants an injury-free competition, expressing his expectation for a successful championship with exciting matches and potential new champions.

Nkechi Nzogwu, Chairman of the League Management Committee (LMC), expressed confidence that this year’s edition will surpass previous ones.

Nzogwu who is also the second Vice-President of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), said this year’s Premier League will be unique and exciting.

“We sincerely appreciate the Comptroller-General of Customs for sustaining his sponsorship.

“He supported us last year and has repeated it this year to put smiles on the faces of our players,” Nzogwu said.

She commended the President of NVBF, Musa Nimrod, for his tireless efforts to grow volleyball beyond Nigeria’s borders, especially in beach volleyball where Nigerian teams have excelled on the global stage.

NAN reports that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) emerged as champions of last year’s edition in the Women’s competition.

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Spikers finished in second place, while Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) finished in third spot.

In the men’s competition, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Spikers emerged champions, Offa VC of Ilorin, finished on the second spot, while Kada Kings of Kaduna ended the league as third place finishers.

NAN reports that Abuja will host the league as defending champions and fresh challengers battle for dominance in what promises to be two weeks of electrifying action.

NAN also reports that the league which is expected to begin today (Saturday), will end on Oct.2 at the Indoor Hall of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja. (NAN)