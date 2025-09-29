Nigeria, China trade hits $15.48bn in H1’25

The volume of trade between Nigeria and China increased by 34.7% to $15.48 billion between January and July 2025 (H1’25) compared to the same period in 2024 (H1’24).

China’s Consul General in Lagos, Yan Yuqing, disclosed this during a reception to mark China’s 76th founding anniversary, Nigeria’s 64th independence anniversary, and the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Yuqing revealed that Nigeria is now China’s second-largest trading partner in Africa, and attributed the growth in trade to the upgrade of bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership during the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation summit.

She emphasized that cooperation in areas such as infrastructure, energy resources, trade, culture, and education has been expanding, delivering tangible benefits to both nations. The envoy noted that despite global economic challenges, China’s economy remained resilient with a 5.3% GDP growth in H1’25 and continued global leadership in innovation. She praised the Chinese community in Nigeria for their contributions to cultural exchange, development, and charity, urging them to act as “bridge-builders” to further strengthen ties.

Yuqing also pledged that the Consulate in Lagos will keep protecting the welfare of Chinese nationals and businesses in Nigeria, while ensuring efficient services.

She called on the Chinese community to uphold unity, lawful business practices, and play an active role in fostering China-Nigeria cooperation, which she described as being at its best stage in history with promising prospects ahead.