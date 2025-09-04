Nigeria, China strengthen ties on marine, blue economy devt

The Federal Government of Nigeria and the People’s Republic of China have reaffirmed commitments to partner for the advancement and sustainability of Nigeria’s marine and blue economy.

Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, said this on Thursday, when he received the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit underscores the growing recognition of the marine and blue economy as a critical driver of sustainable growth and a cornerstone for Nigeria–China strategic partnership.

Oyetola commended the long-standing bilateral relationship between Nigeria and China, describing it as mutually beneficial and pivotal to the economic growth of both nations.

He called for further strengthening of the bilateral relationship particularly in marine resource management, port development, and capacity building

The minister explained that Nigeria, with its extensive coastline and rich maritime resources, was strategically positioned to become a hub for marine trade, logistics, and investment in Africa.

According to him, Nigeria’s maritime domain holds immense potential for shipping, port operations, fisheries, renewable ocean energy, marine tourism, and the development of coastal infrastructure.

“The marine and blue economy sector is a frontier for wealth creation, job opportunities, and sustainable development if properly harnessed.

“Our ministry is determined to create the right framework for investment and partnership, and we believe that Nigeria has a lot to learn from China’s marine and blue economy development model.”

Oyetola added that the Federal Government was seeking collaboration with China in tackling illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, which undermined Nigeria’s economic and food security.

This, he said, would enhance Nigeria’s food security while contributing significantly to foreign exchange earnings.

He also noted that Nigeria’s marine and blue economy presented tremendous opportunities for investors, and with China’s cooperation, new potential for wealth creation and generation was guaranteed for the benefit of Nigerians.

Speaking earlier, Dunhai said that his visit to the ministry was in furtherance of the strong partnership between China and Nigeria.

He lauded Nigeria’s vast maritime endowment and reaffirmed China’s readiness to harness its marine and blue economy potential.

He recalled that exactly one year ago, President Bola Tinubu paid a state visit to China, where he met with President Xi Jinping of China.

According to Dunhai, the visit has made a significant impact on both nations’ economies, especially in deepening cooperation in trade, infrastructure, and industrial development.

He also highlighted the Lekki Deep Seaport, constructed by China Harbour Engineering Company, as an example of Sino-Nigerian collaboration.

“The Lekki Deep Seaport is Nigeria’s first deep seaport and one of the largest in West Africa capable of handling ultra-large container vessels and significantly boosting Nigeria’s trade volume.

“The Lekki project created thousands of direct and indirect jobs, eased congestion at Lagos ports, ensured faster cargo clearance, and positioned Nigeria as a key maritime hub in West and Central Africa.

“The port is expected to generate billions of dollars in revenue over its concession period, making it a vital contributor to Nigeria’s economic growth,” he said.

Dunhai added that the marine and blue economy was the future of any economy.

He disclosed that an agreement was underway for the export of Nigerian aquacultural products to China, which would open new markets for local producers and strengthen food trade ties between the two nations.

He reiterated China’s approval of zero tariffs on Nigeria’s aquaculture exports to the Chinese market, a move he described as a testament to China’s commitment to deepening economic cooperation.

Vanguard News