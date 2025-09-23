Nigeria, China renew strategic ties at joint celebration in Lagos

By Henry Obetta

Nigeria and China have pledged to strengthen their strategic partnership during a colourful joint celebration held in Lagos on Sunday.

The event, which marked Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day, China’s 76th National Day and the Mid-Autumn Festival, brought together top government officials, diplomats, business leaders, cultural groups and students from both countries.

Chairman of the House Committee on Nigeria-China Relations, Jaafaru Yakubu, commended the Chinese Consul General in Lagos, Ms. Yan Yuqing, for her efforts in strengthening bilateral ties.

He described her as “a true friend of Nigeria” who has facilitated business partnerships, scholarships and cultural exchanges.

“As we celebrate these festivals today, we are reminded of the values that unite our peoples,” Yakubu said. “The Mid-Autumn Festival’s emphasis on family reunion resonates deeply with Nigerian communal values. Just as the full moon brings families together, our partnership brings our nations closer in pursuit of shared prosperity.”

Yakubu also noted that Nigeria continues to draw inspiration from China’s development model while creating its own path to prosperity.

“Nigeria Independence Day celebrates not just our freedom, but our right to choose our partners and chart our destiny. We have chosen China as a strategic partner because we share common values of mutual respect, non-interference, and win-win cooperation.

“The National Assembly remains committed to deepening our partnership with China through continued legislative support, parliamentary diplomacy, and policy innovation,” he added.

In her speech, Chinese Consul General, Yan Yuqing said 2024 was a significant year for both nations, as Nigeria marked 65 years of independence and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) celebrated its 25th anniversary.

“China-Nigeria relations are at their best in history, with profound prospects for cooperation,” Yan said. She recalled that at the September 2024 FOCAC Summit, leaders of both countries agreed to elevate their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

She also pointed to several welfare projects run by the Consulate General.

“The Consulate General’s public welfare initiatives ‘Renewed Hope, Rebirth from the Light’ and ‘Together Fight Against Hunger’, making significant contributions to enhancing people-to-people friendship between China and Nigeria. Through our concrete actions, we have exemplified the good image of the Chinese people and have become ‘ambassadors’ of China-Nigeria friendship.”

Also speaking, Chairman of the China Industrial and Commercial Enterprise Association, Dr. Eric Ni, said the Chinese business community was committed to promoting mutual understanding.

“This unique convergence represents the beautiful harmony between China and Nigeria – two nations with rich histories, bright futures, and growing friendship,” Ni said. “As members of the Chinese community living in this wonderful country, we serve as living bridges, fostering understanding, cooperation, and mutual respect.”