Nigeria–Brazil flights raise prospects of growth — Caulcrick

By Dickson Omobola

Federal Government’s decision to formalise the Bilateral Air Service Agreement, BASA, with Brazil has been described as a move that could revive socio-cultural and historical ties between both countries.

Former Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, NCAT, Zaria, Captain Samuel Caulcrick, said this despite some aviation analysts likening the Nigeria-Brazil route to the unproductive Nigeria-China and Nigeria-India routes, which was later abandoned by Nigerian operators over unviability.

Caulcrick, in a chat with Saturday Vanguard, said the air pact, which designates Air Peace to operate direct flights from Lagos to São Paulo, would revolutionise how the citizens of both countries connect.

He said: “Imagine the endless possibilities as they eliminate layovers and cut travel costs, making it easier and more affordable for adventurous travellers from both nations to explore each other’s vibrant cultures.

“Picture bustling airports filled with excited passengers eager to embark on their journey, all thanks to optimal pricing and seamless travel options that invite more people than ever to discover the beauty and diversity each country has to offer. This is more than travel; it’s a thrilling opportunity for cultural exchange and a blossoming tourism industry.

“But that is not all. These flights will reignite historical ties, strengthening the deep-rooted cultural bonds between Nigeria and Brazil. It is about fostering connections, people-to-people interactions that will enrich our lives and expand our horizons. Economically, the benefits are immense. By keeping transit spending within the borders of either country, both countries will harness greater economic growth and prosperity from this newfound connectivity.

“The people of the two countries should be ready for an exciting chapter in Nigeria-Brazil relations. Direct flights are not just a logistical improvement; they are a gateway to vibrant cultural understanding and dynamic economic progress. Let us embrace this opportunity to unite and celebrate everything our nations have to offer.”

Like him, some other analysts said the route would surely work for some reasons, including Brazil’s cultural and historical links with Africa, which many from Nigeria and Brazil would like to explore.

Other analysts, however, expressed fears of narcotics activities along South America, particularly in Brazil, Mexico, Peru, noting that the drug enforcement agencies from Nigeria and Brazil would have enormous work on their hands.

The analysts mentioned automobile spare parts like tyres that are very cheap in Brazil and Argentina compared to what is obtained in Europe and China, adding that Brazil has the largest rubber plantation from where tyres are produced in the world.

They said Argentina, Colombia and Chile have developed their meat industry from which millions of Nigerians and others from West and Central Africa can benefit.

“The leather industry is doing great in South American countries. African foods and clothes are in very high demand in South America, Cuba, Jamaica, Kitts and Nevis etc. When properly managed, Air Peace may do daily flights to Brazil as the connecting point to South America,” Biodun Komolafe, one of the analysts said.