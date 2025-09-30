Nigeria, Benin border communities seek peace in Abuja talks

A cross section of the participants, and the Kebbi State Information and Culture Commissioner, Yakubu Ahmed BK (right).

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Efforts to promote lasting peace and security along the Nigeria/Benin border received a major boost as stakeholders converged on Abuja for a high-level meeting under the Enhancing Collaboration for Peace and Security (ECPS) project.

A statement by Ahmed Hussaini, Media Aide to the Commissioner of Information Kebbi State, said the one-day forum, focused on the dissemination of the Maturity Index Report developed from State and Local Peace Architecture Platforms in Kebbi, Kwara, and Niger States—three frontline states sharing boundaries with Benin Republic.

The statement said “The peace initiative, being implemented by Search for Common Ground with funding support from the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs Crisis Support Center, seeks to integrate border communities into a common peacebuilding framework.

“The goal is to strengthen harmony, improve security, and unlock economic opportunities for vulnerable populations in the region.

“Participants at the Abuja meeting included representatives of the French Embassy, officials from various stakeholder agencies, and project partners. Delegates from the three participating states were also in attendance to review progress and highlight areas that require more attention in achieving the project’s mandate.

“From Kebbi State, a three-member team led by the Commissioner for Information and Culture and Chairman of the Search for Common Ground, Yakubu Ahmed BK, participated in the talks.”

He was joined by Hajiya Amina Mohammed Musa of the National Orientation Agency, NOA, Kebbi State, and Malam Abbas Sa’ad from Dandi Local Government.

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment of both Nigerian and international partners to pursue peace, stability, and economic resilience along the Nigeria/Benin border corridor.