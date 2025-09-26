Nigeria attracts $19.92bn investment signals in Q2’25

Up 278% from $5.27bn in Q1’25

By Yinka Kolawole

Nigeria has attracted $19.92 billion worth of investment signals in the second quarter of 2025 (Q2’25), indicating a sharp increase of 277.9 percent compared to $5.27 billion recorded in the previous quarter (Q1’25), which brings the total value of investment signals to $25.19 billion in the first half of the year (H1’25).

This was revealed in a post on the website of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), based on data tracked by NIPC in collaboration with Nairametrics titled, “Deals Book: Private and Public Sector Investment Signal in Nigeria Q2 2025”.

The significant rise in investment signals highlights investors’ interest across sectors in Nigeria. While the signals are not guaranteed inflows, tracking them provides a useful gauge of the types of projects and sectors attracting attention.

Investment signal is an early indicator of investor intent or commitment to deploy capital into a project, sector, or economy.

The signal includes announced, in-progress, pledged, and completed deals, offering insight into future capital flows and investor confidence, and helps policymakers, analysts, and businesses gauge economic momentum and plan for upcoming opportunities.

A breakdown shows that the country recorded over 80 investment signals in Q2’25, with 29 in April, 33 in May, and 18 in June.

On the stage of progress, the data revealed that 39 signals were completed, 29 announced, 10 in progress, while there were 2 pledges.

Some of the investment signals include: ExxonMobil’s $1.5 billion deepwater oil signal, aimed at boosting competitiveness in the energy sector; SINOMACH’s $1 billion infrastructure commitment in Southern Nigeria; Nigerian Capital Development Fund’s $1 billion economic expansion signal; Highway Development and Management Initiative’s $946 million signal to upgrade federal roads; World Bank’s $552 million grant to support basic education; Genesis Energy Group’s $500 million signal to support energy infrastructure in Katsina; Ogun State’s $400 million Stellar Steel Plant project to drive local manufacturing; Afreximbank and Mercuria’s $375 million support for Oando; Emzor’s $230 million pharmaceutical plant in Ogun aims to improve local drug manufacturing and reduce imports; Gavi’s $191 million support for Nigeria’s immunization program; and Equinix’s $140 million expansion of digital infrastructure in Southern Nigeria, amongst others.