Nigeria at 65: Group preaches unity, moves to empower youths

From left, Isaac Isong, Lizzy Babatimehin, Omolara Abiola Faboyede, Modestus Bernard, Chris Ofozie, Inemesit Ebu, Emasa Onome Beauty and Chris Okoro.

By Etop Ekanem

AS Nigeria celebrates its 65th independence anniversary, a group, Drop That Gun, DTG, Project, has called on Nigerians to not only embrace unity in spirit but also wear it on their bodies and in their hearts.

Speaking during the launch of the project via a press conference in Lagos, Chief Strategist, Drop That Gun, DTG, Project, Modestus Bernard, said: “Our goal is simple but powerful: to ensure Nigerians not only embrace unity in spirit but also wear it on their bodies and in their hearts.”

The project, which is a social enterprise, also seeks to create employment opportunities for the youths in the country,

According to Modestus Bernard, “Sixty-five years after independence, Nigeria remains divided along ethnic, religious and political lines, This disunity led to civil war and decades later it continues to cripple our progress.

“Disunity is not just one of Nigeria’s problems, it is the basket holding all our problems. Unity is the basket holding all the solutions. Nigeria was formed to be a giant, a diverse but united leader of the black race, instead, tribalism and division have weakened our foundation, No nation divided against itself can stand.”

He enumerated some of the problems facing the country to include insecurity, poverty and hunger, hopelessness, adding: “The solution is investing in unity. Unity is the cheapest, strongest and most sustainable solution to Nigeria’s challenges.”

According to him, Drop That Gun, DTG, Project will promote unity among Nigerians; engage and empower youths with jobs and opportunities and render crime unattractive by channelling talents into creativity.

Also speaking during the event, Mrs Omollara Faboyede, Coordinator, DTG Women of Peace, and Ms Emasa Onome Beauty, one of the pioneer members of the group, said unity is the real oil, adding: “In a few days Drop That Gun, DTG, Project will unveil the Unity Challenge Fashion exercise, It is more than clothes, it is a movement. A million Nigerians wearing one message: Unity is the real oil.”