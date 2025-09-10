Nigeria, Angola to sign 15 MOUs — Ojukwu

Bianca Ojukwu

….As 5th Joint Commission begins in Luanda

By Nkiruka Nnorom

No fewer than 15 Memoranda of Understanding, MoUs, will be signed at the on-going 5th session of the Nigeria-Angola Bilateral Economic Joint Commission, BEJC, which began in Luanda, yesterday.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, said the MoUs, when signed, would propel the existing bilateral relations to a higher pedestal, while playing very crucial roles in enhancing the mutual interest, strengthening domestic institutions, promoting economic and social growth, and building capacity for friendly countries.

She listed the areas covered by the MoUs to include establishing Nigeria-Angola Business Council; economic and technical cooperation; cooperation in combating illicit production; manufacturing, and trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and their precursors, among others.

The minister regretted that previous efforts to hold another session since the 4th session in Abuja in October 2001were not successful, but expressed delight that the event became possible after over two decades.

“Our gathering here today is the outcome of the recent efforts by both countries from February this year after decades of unfruitful efforts including the failed 2013 attempts by technical officials.

”The continued efforts toward resuscitating this Joint Commission by both countries over the years is aimed at strengthening the fraternal relations between Nigeria and Angola, whose foundation was laid when Nigeria’s Diplomatic Mission was established in Luanda in 1975.

”Prior to that, Nigeria contributed immensely to the liberation of Angola from Portugal and the recognition of the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) as the legitimate representative of the Angolan people,” Odumegwu-Ojukwu stated.

She noted that the eventual reactivation of the joint commission attested to the continued efforts by both countries towards actualising the aspirations of their diplomatic relations for the mutual benefit of their people.

She said: “This reactivation, which has birthed the 5th session of the joint commission, has provided an opportunity to resuscitate the moribund bilateral agreements between the two countries.

”I am specifically delighted to note that the collective efforts by both sides have yielded results in the drafting, strenuous vetting of 19 Memorandum of Understanding, together with two twinning agreements between the government of Bayelsa State (Nigeria) and the Province of Namibe (Angola) as well as the Twinning Agreement between the government of Nasarawa State (Nigeria) and the Province of Bengo (Angola), on very important areas of cooperation for final consideration during this Joint Commission meeting.”

The minister disclosed that she and her delegation looked forward to presenting several other vital issues for consideration, including cooperation and partnerships in the human and natural resources development, such as technical manpower assistance, to achieve human capital development, deliberation on the commencement of the Nigerian airline carriers’ flight to Angola and other Bilateral Air Services matters.

In his opening remarks, Angolan Secretary of State for International Cooperation, Domingos Vieira Lopes, welcomed the Nigerian delegation, saying his country looked forward to very fruitful outcomes.

He said: “This meeting is an opportunity to strengthen the ties and diplomatic relationship between African people. I am convinced that this meeting will open new dynamics in our diplomatic relationship.

”The relationship between the two countries began in 1975 when Nigeria was the first country to recognise Angola as an independent State. And the relationship has continued to grow. So, the signing of new cooperation instruments will boost our bilateral relations.

“I know that the mutual benefit would be enormous. These agreements and cooperation will help development and growth in both countries to the benefit of our people.”