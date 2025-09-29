Nigeria @ 65: Tinubu’s bold reforms already yielding results – FG

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA — As Nigeria marks its 65th Independence anniversary, the Federal Government has declared that President Bola Tinubu’s bold economic and governance reforms are already delivering positive outcomes.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Monday, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, said the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda is stabilizing the economy, attracting fresh investments, and expanding opportunities for young Nigerians.

“Already, we are witnessing positive results. Inflationary pressures are beginning to ease, foreign investment inflows are showing renewed interest, job creation initiatives are expanding opportunities for our youth, and social intervention programmes are being strengthened to cushion the effects of reforms on vulnerable groups,” Akume said.

He described the reforms as “bold, sometimes difficult, but necessary steps” to reposition Nigeria for sustainable growth, stressing that the modest gains recorded so far prove the President’s vision is on course.

According to him, the Renewed Hope Agenda is not just a slogan but a practical framework for national rebirth, inclusivity, and long-term progress. He added that the Office of the SGF has played a central role in driving policy coordination and ensuring the President’s priorities translate into visible impact.

On this year’s Independence theme, “Nigeria at 65: All Hands on Deck for a Greater Nation,” Akume noted that nation-building requires not only government action but also the collective efforts of citizens.

He listed activities marking the anniversary, including the national campus debate on Tuesday, September 30, and the presidential broadcast on Wednesday, October 1.

Commending President Tinubu for his leadership, Akume urged Nigerians to rally behind the administration’s reforms, assuring that greater dividends lie ahead if the momentum is sustained.

“At 65, Nigeria is still a work in progress. But with renewed hope, shared responsibility, and collective resolve, our best days lie ahead,” he said.