Nigeria @ 65: Support Tinubu’s reforms for lasting transformation, SGF urges Nigerians

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Senator George Akume, has called on Nigerians to rally behind President Bola Tinubu’s reform agenda, stressing that the sacrifices being made today will lay the foundation for a stronger and more prosperous nation.

Akume made the appeal on Sunday in Abuja while delivering the vote of thanks at the Inter-denominational Church Service held at the National Ecumenical Centre to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

The SGF said nation-building is a shared duty between government and citizens, urging Nigerians to remain patient and constructive as the administration tackles long-standing structural challenges.

“Under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our nation is undergoing bold reforms aimed not at temporary relief but at lasting transformation. The challenges we face today are deep-rooted, but this administration is determined to confront them head-on,” Akume said.

He explained that the current pains are transitional, noting that reforms across the economy, healthcare, education, food security, energy, jobs and infrastructure are designed to deliver sustainable progress.

“This is the moment to rekindle our national spirit, transform challenges into opportunities, and drive forward with hope grounded in action,” he added.

Earlier in his sermon, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, Founder of Sword of the Spirit Ministries, stressed that unity is Nigeria’s greatest asset and urged citizens to work together with their leaders for the country to assume a global standing.

Top dignitaries at the event included the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, who represented President Tinubu; the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, represented by Mrs. Kikelomo Adeniyi; Finance Minister Wale Edun; Head of the Civil Service, Mrs. Esther Walson-Jack; Service Chiefs and members of the diplomatic community.

The inter-denominational service, themed “The Power of Unity in Building a Great Nation,” was part of activities lined up to celebrate Nigeria at 65.