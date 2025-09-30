Nigeria @65: Senator Barau felicitates Nigerians, urges unity, support for Tinubu

Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin.

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin (APC, Kano North), has urged Nigerians to remain united and look beyond the current challenges facing the country, stressing the need to give President Bola Ahmed Tinubu the necessary support to drive the nation to prosperity.

In his message to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, Senator Barau appealed to citizens to remain resolute in promoting national unity while offering support and prayers for the government to succeed in its efforts to turn the nation’s fortunes around.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, Barau noted that the benefits of President Tinubu’s economic reforms are beginning to manifest, and that security has improved considerably over the last two years.

“Fellow Nigerians, happy Independence Day. As we celebrate the 65th Independence Anniversary of our beloved country, we must remember the enormous sacrifices made by our founding fathers — Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Sir Ahmadu Bello, and Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, among others — and recommit ourselves to the ideals they stood for, including the promotion of national unity, peace, justice, and tolerance.

“Yes, at 65, we have some challenges facing us as a country, but we will overcome them. Our country, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, will emerge stronger from its present challenges, by God’s grace.

“Let us continue to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to actualise his policies and programmes as encapsulated in the Renewed Hope Agenda. He has good intentions for the country. We will get it right,” he said.

Senator Barau, who also serves as First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, added that the parliament would continue to champion good governance and support the executive with the necessary legislation to actualise its programmes and policies for the benefit of all Nigerians.