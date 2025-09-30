Nigeria @65: Northern minorities call for renewed faith in Nigeria 

By John Alechenu

The Northern Nigeria Minorities Group (NNMG) has urged Nigerians irrespective of ethnicity, religion or political affiliation to renew their faith in the Nigeria Project as the nation celebrates its 65th Independence anniversary.

Convener of the group, Mr. Jacob Edi, the Kakaki Bassange, said this in a statement, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He expressed the NNMG’s felicitations with the Nigerian State and Citizens on the 65th Independence Anniversary, noting that the momentous occasion provides another opportunity for Nigerians to untie in their pursuit of a nation we all can be proud of.

Edi said, “This occasion offers us another opportunity to reflect on our collective journey of nationhood.

“Over the last six and a half decades, our unity and resolve to remain as one indivisible nation have been tested repeatedly.

“We remain solid and unwavered. Our resilience, patience, and shared hope in the destiny of Nigeria have sustained us.

“We must salute the countless Nigerians who, in the face of adversity, have remained committed to the ideals of unity, peace, and progress. This is the core foundation upon which our nation is built.”

He further said, “We pay a glowing tribute to our founding fathers and to all those who have had the privilege and responsibility of piloting the affairs of this great nation at different times in the course of our journey of nationhood.

“Their sacrifices, as well as those of the everyday sacrifices of our citizens, continue to be the cornerstone of Nigeria’s endurance.”

The NNMG also paid glowing tributes to what it described as the courage and vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It described his policies and leadership choices have signposted his commitment to place the progress and long-term survival and stability of Nigeria above political considerations.

According to the group, “His boldness in tackling difficult national issues is a testament to statesmanship and a clear expression of his faith in the future of this our dear country.

“As we celebrate 65 years of independence, we must not forget that what has held us together is far greater than the forces that seek to divide us.

“Our diversity, resilience, and our shared hope remains the major ingredient of the Nigerian spirit and a propeller towards a brighter future.

“The Northern Nigeria Minorities Group calls on all Nigerians to be purpose driven, renew their faith in the Nigerian project, stand united, and work collectively towards building a Nigeria that truly fulfills the dreams and aspirations of its founding fathers.”