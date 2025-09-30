Nigeria @65: Hope is turning to reality, says Omo-Agege

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege

After steadfastly enduring the fundamental reforms on the economy, Nigerians have been told to stand firm as the hope promised is turning to reality.

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy President of the 9th Senate, in his message on Nigeria’s 65th Independence, said people can now confidently brace up for a return to prosperity after the reforms that brought challenges.

“This emerging turn in Nigeria’s fortune is entirely due to the resoluteness of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as well as the cooperation and patience of the people. Every indicator points to an inexorable restoration of confidence in the economy demonstrated by growing investments by entrepreneurs. It is the product of shared hope in our country’s capacity to bounce back after embracing hope inspired by President Tinubu,” Omo-Agege stated in his Independence message.

Noting that it is just the midpoint of the administration, he said at no time in previous administrations has there been such prudence coupled with pivotal projects to chart a new trajectory towards meaningful development.

“What we need now is to continue to support President Tinubu so that the reforms the economy needs are sustained beyond 2027. It is absolutely imperative that the reforms and the foundation being laid for the rebirth of the economy is seen through beyond 2027.

“At 65, Nigeria is beginning to assert itself and take its rightful place among the league of countries providing affordable living for the people. It is cause to celebrate today’s Independence anniversary. A greater tomorrow beckons, a future that will ensure our coming generations inherit a great and prosperous country,” Omo-Agege said.

“I wish all Nigerians a delightful Independence anniversary as we give our President needed support to usher enduring development and prosperity.

“Happy Independence anniversary”.