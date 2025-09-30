Nigeria @65: Akpabio urges patience with reforms, says the worst is over

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has said Nigeria is moving in the right direction as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reforms begin to yield positive results.

He urged Nigerians to endure the pains of the reforms a little while longer “in the interest of our children and future generations.”

In a personally signed congratulatory message to commemorate the country’s 65th Independence Anniversary, Akpabio said: “My dear resilient and wonderful people of this great nation, I wish to heartily congratulate you for witnessing Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary celebration. At 65, we are matured and should be working for the unity of the nation and prosperity of our people.

“We salute your resilience, patience and endurance in the last two years. We deeply appreciate your support and understanding.

“In line with the theme of this year’s celebration, ‘All hands are on deck for a greater Nigeria’, I urge you to continue to bear the temporary discomfort of the ongoing reforms. We are not unaware of the pains occasioned by the reforms, but I want to assure you, very soon, this will be a thing of the past because the benefits of the reforms are beginning to manifest positively.”

Akpabio congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his commitment to the peace and development of the country, members of the National Assembly for their legislative steadfastness, the judiciary, and Nigerians at home and in the diaspora on the occasion of the anniversary.

“I must tell you that Nigeria is not finished. Do not buy into the mischievous narrative that Nigeria is irredeemable. We are on the right pedestal and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is reshaping the country; we are growing and making progress.

“If we all join hands together to support the reforms, Nigeria will become better and surely get to the promised land.

“On behalf of my family, constituents, the 10th Senate and the National Assembly, I congratulate and wish you a peaceful and joyous Independence celebration.”