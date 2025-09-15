Niger govt demands clerics submit sermons for approval 

Bago

Niger State Government has announced a new policy requiring religious preachers to submit their sermons for approval before delivering them in public.

Governor Umar Bago confirmed the development during an appearance on TVC’s Politics on Sunday, explaining that the measure is intended to prevent harmful or inciteful messages.

“I didn’t ban evangelism… For everyone going to sermon on Friday, he should bring his scriptures for review, and it’s normal. Even in Saudi Arabia, this is done,” Bago said.

“We cannot say because you have been given the opportunity to be a cleric, you will go out and preach the gospel that is anti-people, anti-government and you think it’s normal.”

The governor added that security agencies would collaborate with the state to enforce the policy.

“It’s in that direction. We want to be able to see what they are preaching, hear what they are saying. We are working together with security agencies; the Department of State Services (DSS), the Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the military,” he said.

In addition to sermon approvals, the state is also introducing a licensing system for preachers. Earlier this month, Umar Farooq, head of Niger State Religious Affairs, said clerics must obtain licences within two months.

“It is true, the state government has banned preaching. Any preacher who wants to preach must secure a licence between now and the next two months.

“All they need to do is to visit our office, get, and fill out the form. After which, they will have to face a panel that will screen them before they can start preaching,” Farooq said.